SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — West Coast burger fans may have missed out on the chance to show their love for In-N-Out Burger wherever they trek; Puma’s “Cali-0 Drive Thru” sneakers, inspired by the red palm trees of the fan-favorite fast food franchise, sold out quickly online.

The shoes, which retailed for $120, hit Puma’s online store on President’s Day, but were sold out in all sizes by Tuesday evening. Unlike In-N-Out’s fries (which some online have called “The Worst In America”), the shoes flew off the digital shelves.

Does In-N-Out have the worst fries in America? https://t.co/0E0QsvzQi8 pic.twitter.com/1NPEHODPJC — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2019

Also much like the fries, the white leather shoes, which are based on Puma’s Cali model, were hit with clean accents of red and yellow.

The sneaker was not an official collaboration between In-N-Out and Puma, which is likely the reason why production was limited.

Louisiana-born De’Aaron Fox, guard for the Sacramento Kings, got caught in a social media frenzy when he publicly stated his disdain for In-N-Out.