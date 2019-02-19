  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cali-0 Drive Thru, Fast Food, In-N-Out Burger, Puma Sneakers, Sneakers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — West Coast burger fans may have missed out on the chance to show their love for In-N-Out Burger wherever they trek; Puma’s “Cali-0 Drive Thru” sneakers, inspired by the red palm trees of the fan-favorite fast food franchise, sold out quickly online.

Puma x In-N-Out Shoes (Photo: Puma Online Store)

The shoes, which retailed for $120, hit Puma’s online store on President’s Day, but were sold out in all sizes by Tuesday evening. Unlike In-N-Out’s fries (which some online have called “The Worst In America”), the shoes flew off the digital shelves.

Also much like the fries, the white leather shoes, which are based on Puma’s Cali model, were hit with clean accents of red and yellow.

The sneaker was not an official collaboration between In-N-Out and Puma, which is likely the reason why production was limited.

Louisiana-born De’Aaron Fox, guard for the Sacramento Kings, got caught in a social media frenzy when he publicly stated his disdain for In-N-Out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s