SARATOGA (CBS SF) — A South Bay high school soccer coach has been arrested and accused of sexually molesting a player on his team, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Jansen Estrada, a soccer coach at Prospect High School in Saratoga, was having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student-athlete.

Deputies were alerted by the victim’s family members over the weekend after her mother indicated she believed her daughter may have been sexually assaulted, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, deputies arrested Estrada for the alleged molestation and sexual acts with a minor. The sheriff’s office said Estrada also works as an 8th grade tutor at Moreland Middle School and Easterbrook Discovery School, both in San Jose.

“It is a deplorable act to be in a position of power and prey on the innocence of a young girl,” said Sheriff Laurie Smith in a prepared statement. “As a law enforcement agency, we are committed to protect those who are most vulnerable. This is a reminder to have open dialogue with your children and stay vigilant by monitoring their activity.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives were working closely with the schools and district to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.