SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to ratify a local state of emergency due to the severe damage caused by last week’s stormy weather.

Heavy rain, saturated ground and high tides led to toppled trees, washed out county-maintained roads and creek banks and endangered public infrastructure since last Wednesday.

Breached levees led to flooding that closed westbound lanes of state Highway 37 between Atherton Avenue and U.S. Highway 101 in Novato and closed one lane of eastbound Highway 37.

The flooding also impacted railroad tracks for freight trains that run parallel to Highway 37.

The ratified proclamation will be sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s Office of Emergency Services for consideration.

A local declaration of emergency allows Marin County to apply for state and possibly federal aid to reimburse Marin County for infrastructure repairs and related expenses.

State law allows a governing body that declares a local state of emergency to review it at least once every 30 days.

