SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — An 86-year-old woman was killed early Tuesday when she was trapped inside a burning San Mateo home, authorities said.

San Mateo fire officials said they got a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting smoke and flames coming from a home in the 100 block of South Humboldt St.

Arriving firefighters immediately began a rescue operation, pulling the elderly woman out of the home. CPR and other resuscitation efforts were attempted

on the victim, but she died at the scene.

Firefighters were able to knockdown the fire by 4:45 a.m., but not before flames had heavily damaged the home.

Deputy fire chief Kent Thrasher said a cause of the blaze was still under investigation.

At least 6 to 7 people were displaced by the fire and receiving assistance from the Red Cross.