



The 2019 ACM Awards announced the nominees for this year’s major awards earlier today. The 54th annual ACMs will be hosted by Reba McEntire and air on CBS April 7th at 8:00 PM ET (live)/ 8:00 PM PT (delayed) from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

See below for the full list of main award nominees and check back here for more updates as we get closer to the awards.

Main Awards:

Entertainer Of The Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist Of The Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist Of The Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo Of The Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group Of The Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist Of The Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist Of The Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo Or Group Of The Year

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

Album Of The Year [Awarded To Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Desperate Man – Eric Church Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton Record Label: Mercury Nashville

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves Record Label: MCA Nashville

– Kacey Musgraves The Mountain – Dierks Bentley Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Single Of The Year [Awarded To Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Down To The Honky Tonk – Jake Owen Producer: Joey Moi Record Label: Big Loud Records

Heaven – Kane Brown Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don Record Label: RCA Nashville

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Tequila – Dan + Shay Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Song Of The Year [Awarded To Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Break Up In The End – Cole Swindell Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI)

Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)

Space Cowboy – Kacey Musgraves Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin bvy Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI).

Tequila – Dan + Shay Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)

Yours – Russell Dickerson Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey’s Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music

Video Of The Year [Awarded To Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift Producer: Roger Hunt Director: Anthony Mandler

Burn Out – Midland Producer: Ben Skipworth Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy

Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne Producer: Nate Eggert Director: Wes Edwards

Drunk Girl – Chris Janson Producer: Ben Skipworth Director: Jeff Venable

Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne Producer: April Kimbrell Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver

Tequila – Dan + Shay Producer: Christen Pinkston Director: Patrick Tracy

Songwriter Of The Year*(Off Camera Award)

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Music Event Of The Year [Awarded To Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Drowns The Whiskey – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert Producer: Michael Knox Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy Record Label: Reviver Records

Keeping Score – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent Record Label: Warner Bros. Records

The 54th ACM Awards will air on April 7th at 8:00 PM ET live/ 8:00 PM PT delayed, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.