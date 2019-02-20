



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An elderly man was found dead in a single-family home west of Santa Rosa that caught fire Wednesday morning, a battalion chief said.

The man’s body was found in the kitchen area of the single-story home in the 500 block of Duer Road between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, Windsor Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Matt Gustafson said.

The roof of the house was covered in flames when firefighters from the Sebastopol Fire Department arrived, Gustafson said.

The Rincon Valley Fire Protection District, Santa Rosa Fire Department and Gold Ridge Fire Department also responded to the one-alarm fire.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters were conducting overhaul operations Wednesday morning, Gustafson said.