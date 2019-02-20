Oakland Teachers:Teachers Strike Survival Guide for Parents, plus a look back at 1996 Oakland Teacher Strike
Hayward, Police pursuit

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward police were in pursuit of a vehicle involved in a carjacking when the suspect vehicle collided with five other vehicles on I-880 near Winton Ave. in Hayward, according to CHP.

CHP was called in to assist with the collision and subsequent traffic backup at around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday evening.

One person was injured and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The suspect driving the vehicle was taken into custody.

Three vehicles are currently on the right shoulder of the roadway as well as a large amount of broken glass. A severe traffic alert was issued at around 7:00 p.m.

The massive traffic backup on I-880 caused by the crash. (CBS)

All lanes were reopened around 8:00 p.m.

