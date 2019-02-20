HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward police were in pursuit of a vehicle involved in a carjacking when the suspect vehicle collided with five other vehicles on I-880 near Winton Ave. in Hayward, according to CHP.

CHP was called in to assist with the collision and subsequent traffic backup at around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday evening.

One person was injured and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The suspect driving the vehicle was taken into custody.

Three vehicles are currently on the right shoulder of the roadway as well as a large amount of broken glass. A severe traffic alert was issued at around 7:00 p.m.

Currently, lanes 1-3 are open while lanes 4-6 remain closed. CHP said all lanes are expected to reopen by 8:00 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with CBS SF for the latest information and developments.