MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A Martinez Junior High School student has been arrested after he allegedly wrote a threat of violence on a bathroom mirror, according to police.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to the school at 1600 Court St. where the threat said that someone would “shoot up the school” on Wednesday. Officers were able to contact the suspect, a juvenile boy whose name was not being released, and arrested him.

Officers determined the threat wasn’t credible, but state law makes any plausible threat a crime.

“California law is clear that any plausible threat of violence made towards an individual is a crime,” Martinez Police Capt. Aaron Roth wrote on Nextdoor. “While in this incident the threat appears to have been made without the intent to carry out an act of violence, MPD and the school district have taken precautions to ensure the safety of the students and staff.”

The boy was booked into Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall for the crime of criminal threats.

“We would like to thank the school district for their cooperation and would recommend all parents talk to their children about their actions and how those actions may impact other students,” Roth wrote.