SAN FRANCISCO – The folding smart phone is now a reality. Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold at its annual Unpacked Galaxy event in San Francisco Wednesday.

The new folding smartphone retails for $1,980 and hits stores April 26th.

“With the Galaxy Fold you get a powerful smart phone and a revolutionary tablet all in a single premium package,” Senior Vice President of Product Marketing Justin Denison said.

The Galaxy Fold boasts six cameras, two batteries and the ability to run three apps at once.

“Yes it’s expensive, it’s not for everybody, but that device is unique and I think people are going to be excited about it,” said Bob O’Donnell, President, founder and Chief Analyst of TECHnalysis Research.

O’Donnell attends most tech launches, and of this one he said, “they had so much to share this time around I think people will be talking about this one for awhile.”

Samsung unveiled much more than just the foldable phone. The company also launched a new S10 smart phone line. The S10 doubles as a wireless charger for a whole slew of other products Samsung unveiled Wednesday including cordless earbuds, a Galaxy Fit fitness tracker, a Galaxy Smart Watch and 5G cell phone service.

“To those who think, ‘Hey, we’ve seen it all,’ I say, buckle your seat belt, the future is about to begin,” President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications DJ Koh said.

Samsung is the global market leader when it comes to smart phone sales. The company has sold two billion Galaxy phones in less than 10 years.