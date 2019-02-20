SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy made a dramatic rescue on the coast near Sea Ranch Wednesday morning, saving an injured six-year-old boy who had fallen onto rocks 20 feet below.

Authorities said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Myers received the call shortly after 9 a.m. about an injured boy who was hiking with his 9-year-old sister on the bluff trail at Sea Ranch. The young boy had slipped, falling about 20 feet down a rocky ledge and suffering injuries to his head and arm upon impact.

The boy’s sister saw her brother fall and sought help from a person living at a nearby home. The resident called 9-1-1, bringing Deputy Myers to the scene. He contacted the girl, who led Myers to the cliff edge where the boy had fallen.

Myers saw that the boy fallen down to rocks near the water’s edge and was getting soaked by incoming waves. He climbed down the rocks where he was able to get on his stomach and pull the boy up by his arm.

The deputy proceeded to carry the boy up to a safe bluff where he received initial medical treatment from Cal Fire and Coastal Life Support crews. The boy was then transported by ambulance to a clinic in Gualala. He is receiving treatment for a possible broken arm but is expected to recover.

Authorities later determined the boy and his sister were visiting the area with their parents from Belmont, staying in a home about a mile from where the boy fell. The sheriff’s department notified the parents of the incident and noted they had not realized how far their children had gone from the home where they were staying