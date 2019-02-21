Oakland Teachers:Teachers Strike Survival Guide for Parents, plus a look back at 1996 Oakland Teacher Strike
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — An 84-year-old man was hit and killed in a collision with a vehicle Thursday morning in Milpitas, police reported.

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — An 84-year-old man was hit and killed in a collision with a vehicle Thursday morning in Milpitas, police reported.

Milpitas resident Frank Wang was found by officers who responded at 8:08 a.m. to the area of California Circle and Dixon Landing Road where they discovered Wang had been hit while walking in a crosswalk.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. He was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have played a role in the crash but police are still searching for witnesses and more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (408) 586-2400 or leave a tip online at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip

Comments
  1. Craig Thomas Yates says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Lake county hit and runs each year takes the life of Disabled whose mobility is wheelchairs since there are no sidewalks no Street lights. Yet all million dollar weekenders bicyclists have their white lines, bike lanes. Time all those casino’s like Twin Pines on HWY 29 financially secure sidewalks with LED street lamps.

    Reply

