MILPITAS (CBS SF) — An 84-year-old man was hit and killed in a collision with a vehicle Thursday morning in Milpitas, police reported.

Milpitas resident Frank Wang was found by officers who responded at 8:08 a.m. to the area of California Circle and Dixon Landing Road where they discovered Wang had been hit while walking in a crosswalk.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. He was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have played a role in the crash but police are still searching for witnesses and more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (408) 586-2400 or leave a tip online at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip

