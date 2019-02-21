SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fugitive recovery operation conducted by the San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Station Wednesday led to 50 arrests of individuals with outstanding warrants, according to authorities.
San Francisco police issued an announcement about the operation Thursday afternoon. The suspects arrested had warrants for crimes including aggravated assault, burglary and drug dealing.
Police said the operation was conducted in partnership with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department’s Warrant Service Unit.
During the operation, police said 38 of the 50 individuals arrested were fugitives from the law. 12 of those individuals were wanted in outside jurisdictions in the Bay Area including Petaluma, San Mateo County, Berkeley, Colma and Walnut Creek.
12 of the people arrested received new charges as a result of the operation, including violating court orders and possession of weapons. 8 of the individuals were parolees arrested for either having warrants or violating the conditions of their parole.
“The officers of Tenderloin Station are committed to strategic enforcement designed to decrease crime and the fear of crime in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Tenderloin Station Captain Carl Fabbri. “We are grateful for the close relationship we share with our Tenderloin community. Their trust and support for our officers make it possible to carry out these successful operations.”
In October of last year, the Tenderloin Station conducted a similar operation that led to 37 arrests in a single day.