SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fugitive recovery operation conducted by the San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Station Wednesday led to 50 arrests of individuals with outstanding warrants, according to authorities.

San Francisco police issued an announcement about the operation Thursday afternoon. The suspects arrested had warrants for crimes including aggravated assault, burglary and drug dealing.

.@SFPDTenderloin Station Arrests Fifty Individuals In Fugitive Recovery Operation on warrants for crimes including burglary, aggravated assault and drug dealing. > https://t.co/7L0jSzuTp6 #SFPD #SF pic.twitter.com/614DM3uO98 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 21, 2019

Police said the operation was conducted in partnership with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department’s Warrant Service Unit.

During the operation, police said 38 of the 50 individuals arrested were fugitives from the law. 12 of those individuals were wanted in outside jurisdictions in the Bay Area including Petaluma, San Mateo County, Berkeley, Colma and Walnut Creek.

12 of the people arrested received new charges as a result of the operation, including violating court orders and possession of weapons. 8 of the individuals were parolees arrested for either having warrants or violating the conditions of their parole.