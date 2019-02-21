



By Dave Pehling

SONOMA (KPIX) — Soul singer Lee Fields, indie rockers Real Estate and Galaxie 500/Luna leader Dean Wareham were among the headliners announced Thursday for the tenth annual Huichica Music Festival happening in Sonoma this summer.

The festival, held on the grounds of the Gundlach Bundschu Winery each June, is organized by Bay Area concert promoter (((folkYEAH!))) and winery operator Jeff Bundschu. The Huichica (pronounced “wah-CHEEK-ah”) Festival was started as a smaller, more intimate alternative to larger festivals like BottleRock Napa and Outside Lands with a narrower musical focus while still offering the type of gourmet food and expansive wine options those festivals are known for.

The North Bay fires in the fall of 2017 threatened the winery and the grounds where the festival takes place luckily remained undamaged. In addition to appearances by the above mentioned artists, the line-up includes New Zealander songwriter Connan Mockasin, psych-folk band Fruit Bats, Wareham’s partner in Luna and regular collaborator Britta Phillips, a line-up of legendary LA band Love with surviving original lead guitarist Johnny Echols playing the classic album Forever Changes, noted Bay Area tunesmiths Chuck Prophet and Kelley Stoltz, local psychedelic bands Heron Oblivion and Lumerians, former Pavement member Spiral Stairs, acclaimed SF post-punk band Dirty Ghosts and much more.

The festival will be held on June 7-8 and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 22. For more information, visit the Huichica Music Festival website.