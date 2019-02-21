VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — An overturned tractor trailer that was carrying demolished cars has blocked all westbound lanes of I-80 in Vacaville Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Shortly after 3 p.m., CHP reported that the tractor trailer had overturned onto its side east of Cherry Glen Road on westbound I-80, blocking all lanes.

Four other vehicles were initially reported to be involved, but the CHP later said they were vehicles had already been crushed.

Authorities later clarified that the tractor-trailer was carrying approximately 15-20 demolished cars that fell along the freeway, creating a massive cleanup operation for crews.

The driver of the big-rig that landed on its side was able to escape by breaking a window, according to the CHP.

Traffic is being diverted off Lagoon Valley Road. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes such as southbound 113 to Highway 12 to avoid the area.

Officers estimate that the roadway will be open in a few hours.