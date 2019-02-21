SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A federal grand jury indicted a Vallejo couple Thursday on charges they used an elder care facility as front for an illegal methamphetamine manufacturing operation that produced pills in the likeness of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said a seven-count indictment was returned against Henry Benson, 37, and Roselle Cipriano, 35, of Vallejo. They were charged with with conspiracy to distribute and manufacture methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Benson and Cipriano manufactured pills inside a building that also housed an elder care facility that they owned and operated in Vallejo.

They manufactured the pills in various colors and shapes, including the Kool-Aid smiling pitcher, a likeness of President Donald J. Trump’s face, the Tesla emblem, and minions.

Although the pills were sold as MDMA, they were found to contain methamphetamine.

Investigators said when the elder care facility was searched on February 7th, seized a pill press, 31 pounds of methamphetamine pills, 17 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, various other powders and manufacturing equipment and a shotgun within three feet of the pills.

A search warrant executed the next day at a storage facility rented by Benson and Cipriano turned up five additional pill presses, hazmat clothing, and additional powder suspected of containing narcotics.

Benson and Cipriano were being held in custody pending trial. If convicted, they each face 10 years to life in prison and a $1 million fine