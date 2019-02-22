Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Two assailants robbed a victim at gunpoint Thursday evening as the victim was walking in Pleasanton, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., the male victim was walking near Bernal Avenue and Oak Vista Way when two suspects, both armed, approached him and brandished guns.

The suspects then demanded the victim’s belongings, which included his laptop, cellphone and wallet. After taking the items, one of the suspects struck the victim in the face with the gun.

Afterward, the suspects fled west on Bernal Avenue. The victim then ran home and reported the incident, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a cut to the bridge of his nose, police said.

Police described the first suspect as a man between 25 and 35 years old, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. The victim was unable to give police a description of the second suspect.

Police are reminding residents to always be aware of their surroundings and, if approached by suspicious individuals, they should continue walking and never try and fight an attackers of robber.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

