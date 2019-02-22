



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Negotiators were scheduled to return to the bargaining table Friday, hoping to hammer out an agreement on pay increases, class sizes and school closures to bring a swift end to a strike by Oakland’s 3,000 public school teachers.

A walk out began on Thursday with teachers, parents, students and supporters manning picket lines outside the Oakland Unified School District’s 86 schools and attending a massive rally in support of the strikers.

“Parents, teachers and students spoke with their feet today,” union president Keith Brown said Thursday evening, calling for a strong turnout on Day Two. “Strikes are won on the streets, not at the bargaining table.”

Meanwhile at the negotiating table, the two sides have been at loggerheads over pay increases. There was no negotiating session on Thursday as the teachers struck the school system of some 36,000 students for the first time in more than 20 years.

Union leaders rejected an offer made Wednesday of a 7 percent raise over four years and a one-time 1.5 percent bonus. That was an increase over the district’s offer of a 5 percent pay increase over three years.

The teachers union is demanding a 12 percent pay increase over three years.

“We look forward to hearing a counter proposal from them, we haven’t heard any proposals from them since last May,” said district spokesman John Sasaki. “We made a proposal (Wednesday)…It is more than the fact finding recommended based on our financial situation.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf — who was educated within the Oakland school system and has two children currently enrolled there — pleaded for both sides to be open to a compromise agreement.

“Oakland is nothing without teachers,” Schaaf told KPIX 5. “No community can keep democracy alive without great teachers that have the conditions that allow them to teach our children.”

“I also want to commend the district for putting forward another offer based on the fact-finding recommendations and I am so pleased the teachers union has come back to the table. I’m encouraged that the conversations are starting again.”

Oakland teachers are among the lowest paid in Alameda County according to the teachers union, with salaries ranging from $46,000 to $85,000. Nearly 600 teachers left their positions at Oakland public schools last year, according to the union, which says the district can’t retain teachers or attract experienced new teachers with such low wages.

“I’m bleeding out every month, falling further into debt,” said Sarah Trauben, 30, who teaches english and government at Oakland Technical High School.

Union leaders said 85 percent of their rank and file manned the picket lines Thursday. Inside the schools, classes overseen by substitute teachers were sparsely attended. Fortunately, Friday was already a planned administrative day off long before the strike.

The strike is the second major walk out by teachers in California this year. Teachers in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest school district, staged a six-day strike last month that ended when they settled on a 6 percent raise with promises of smaller class sizes and the addition of nurses and counselors.