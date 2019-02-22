



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rescuers using shovels and their bare hands were attempting to reach a woman buried under a collapsed cliff edge at Fort Funston in San Francisco Friday afternoon.

The collapse happened about 2:50 p.m. Friday. The San Francisco Fire Department said one female has been rescued but another person appears to be trapped under tons of collapsed earth.

Fire department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said based on witness accounts, two women and a dog were at the edge of the cliffside when it gave way. One of the women was able to dig herself out and both she and the dog were rescued. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The second woman has not been located as of 5 p.m., more than two hours after the collapse.

Several dozen first responders were seen digging away at a massive mound of collapsed earth at the shoreline as waves were lapping up at the site, which is off the Sunset and Funston Beach Trails west of Skyline Blvd. near John Muir Drive.

Some rescuers were using shovels, others were using their bare hands. K9 rescue teams were also on hand to try to pick up the victim’s scent.

Baxter said while the operation was still considered a rescue operation, there were cadaver dogs en route to the location.

“We’re at the point where time is so crucial that we’re not putting a deadline on it,” said Baxter. “We need to find that person and we need to find that person now.”

No word yet on who the victim is.

And #022319CR1 UPDATE WE HAVE ONE VICTIM TRAPPED UNDER THIS SLIDE, Search K9 Teams from @SFFDPio @SSFFire pic.twitter.com/ZmP4LJA4xF — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 23, 2019

https://twitter.com/SSFFire/status/1099105222658527232