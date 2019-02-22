



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police officer Rain Olson Daugherty was facing 40 years in federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to robbing two San Francisco banks, according to federal prosecutors.

United States Attorney David L. Anderson said the guilty plea — part of a plea agreement — was accepted by the Federal Judge William H. Orrick on Thursday.

According to the plea agreement, the 44-year-old Daugherty entered a bank in the Sunset District last November and slid a note containing a demand for money across the counter. The teller gave Daugherty cash from her drawer.

Breaking: One of the SFPD officers embroiled in the racist text message scandal has been arrested and charged for allegedly robbing a bank in the Sunset — Michael Barba (@mdbarba) December 20, 2018

Two weeks later, on December 13, Daugherty robbed a bank on Clement Street. Again, he approached a bank teller and slid a note containing a demand for money across the counter. Again, the teller gave Daugherty cash from the drawer.

A federal grand jury indicted Daugherty in January, charging him with the two bank robberies – two counts for each robbery. Daugherty pleaded guilty to the two counts with the remaining two counts dismissed at sentencing.

Daugherty remained federal custody awaiting sentencing at a May 9th hearing. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison for each of the two robbery counts.

Officials from SFPD confirmed that Daugherty was one of the officers involved in a racist text message scandal from earlier in 2018.