



(CBS SF) — A Riverside County couple plead guilty Friday to the years-long imprisonment, abuse and torture of their 13 children who were discovered in horrific conditions with several of them chained to their beds after one child escaped and called 911.

David Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Turpin, 50, pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts each as part of a plea agreement, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. The two entered their pleas in Riverside County Superior Court Friday morning.

On January 14, 2018, the couple’s 17-year-old daughter escaped from the family home in Perris and called 911 from a cellphone she found inside the house, reporting her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive inside the residence by her parents and that some of her siblings were bound with chains and padlocks.

When Perris Police officers and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded, they met with the teen who appeared “to be only 10 years old and slightly emaciated.”

Prosecutors say the other children were severely malnourished, routinely beaten and punished for extended periods of time, and not allowed to have toys. None of the children were allowed to shower more than once a year.