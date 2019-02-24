Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:45 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMYour Help is Needed Now!
    4:00 PMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Homicide, Livermore, Murder

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his brother Saturday night in an unincorporated area of Livermore, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Hartman Road in a rural area of the city around 9:55 p.m. after the suspect called 911 to report that he had shot his brother, Sgt. Ray Kelly said in an email statement.

Deputies detained the suspect without incident and found the victim on the property suffering from gunshot injuries. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities believe a dispute between the brothers was a factor in the alleged murder.

The names of the suspect and victim will be released after family members are notified, Kelly said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s