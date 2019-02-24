LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his brother Saturday night in an unincorporated area of Livermore, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Hartman Road in a rural area of the city around 9:55 p.m. after the suspect called 911 to report that he had shot his brother, Sgt. Ray Kelly said in an email statement.

Deputies detained the suspect without incident and found the victim on the property suffering from gunshot injuries. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities believe a dispute between the brothers was a factor in the alleged murder.

The names of the suspect and victim will be released after family members are notified, Kelly said.

