OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A car crashed into a cupcake shop in Oakland and ruptured a gas line on Sunday morning, which caused a ripple effect that impacted BART service for several hours afterwards.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, one juvenile suffered minor injuries in the crash. There was no word on what caused the driver to lose control of the car and crash into Angel Cakes Cupcakes at 745 5th St.

For about 45 minutes starting at 10:15 a.m., BART shut down all Transbay service; trains coming east out of Oakland and into San Francisco as well as trains from San Francisco heading to the Easy Bay were affected.

Service remained shut down until the gas line was capped.

Some passengers said the situation made them anxious and they voiced some lingering concerns about safety.

“It’s very scary. But hopefully they’re taking whatever safety precautions are necessary to get passengers safely to their destinations,” said BART passenger Anika Nayyar.

“I hope everything’s OK for the sake of everyone’s safety, because no one needs to be hurt. At the end of the day, everyone just wants to make it home safely to their family and friends. No one wants to be hurt,” said Javariea Burroughs.