DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Danville police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at the 3400 block of Fostoria Way. At around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of an adult male, dead from gunshot wounds. The incident is under investigation and the victim’s identity is not being released until their next of kin is notified.

Police are calling on anyone with information on this crime to contact detectives at (925) 314-3702. Anonymous tips can also be forwarded to the police department via Nixle by texting ‘Tip DanPD’ and your tip to 888777.

No other information was immediately available.

