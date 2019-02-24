Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Contract negotiations between the Oakland Unified School District and its teachers union broke down Sunday, meaning the teachers strike will continue on Monday, according to district officials.

In a news release Sunday, district spokesman John Sasaki said the two sides did not talk Saturday and negotiations broke down Sunday.

“OUSD is eager and ready for the negotiations to continue so the two sides can bring the strike to a quick end,” Sasaki said. “This delay is only hampering those efforts. We ask the (Oakland Education Association) leadership to return to the table as soon as possible.”

Representatives from the Oakland Education Association could not be immediately reached for comment.

The school district has scheduled a news conference for Sunday afternoon in Oakland.

  1. Craig Thomas Yates says:
    February 24, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Oakland teachers speak with Governor Newsom. and will they speak to stop students from graduating high school whey they don’t qualify?

