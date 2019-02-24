Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
Filed Under:Kearny St., San Francisco, SFPD, Shooting, Vallejo St.

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Vallejo St. late Sunday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Kearny and Vallejo St. after receiving reports of gunfire.

SFPD at the scene of the crime. (CBS)

The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately known, but the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Police did not release any additional information as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF as we monitor the situation. 

