



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Influential New Orleans sludge-metal band Eyehategod brings its current tour to the Oakland Metro Thursday night with support from local acts Black Cobra, Brainoil and Charger.

Formed 30 years ago in the Big Easy by guitarist Jimmy Bower and drummer Joey LaCaze, the group drew on the downtuned sonic mudslide of the Melvins as well as a mix of important metal (Black Sabbath, Celtic Frost, Saint Vitus) and punk (Black Flag, Corrosion of Conformity) bands to craft it’s caustic, oppressive sound. Cycling through a number of players to fill out the group, Bower and LaCaze eventually found second guitarist Brian Patton and singer/lyricist Mike Williams, whose howling, angst-ridden delivery became a key component to Eyehategod’s identity.

The group recorded a couple of demos and issued its raw-edged debut In the Name of Suffering in 1990 through small French imprint Intellectual Convulsion, but the label would fold after only issuing 2,000 copies of the album. It would eventually be reissued two years later after the band signed to Century Media. It would follow with Take as Needed for Pain in 1993 which better captured the quintet’s desperate amalgam of lumbering doom, southern-fried metal and feedback-drenched punk.

By the time the band recorded it’s most successful effort Dopesick with noted metal producer Billy Anderson and COC guitarist Pepper Keenan in 1996, Eyehategod had firmly established itself as a force on the underground scene and had even begun tour with more mainstream metal acts like White Zombie and Pantera (whose singer Phil Anselmo would collaborate with both Bower and Williams on future projects).

The band would go on an unofficial hiatus for several years, eventually reconvening in 2000 for Confederacy of Ruined Lives, but the musicians would spend much of the next decade focused on other band projects (most notably Bower working with Anselmo in Down and Superjoint Ritual) and personal issues including battles with heroin addiction and Williams being incarcerated on drug charges after losing his home in Hurricane Katrina. But the band still managed to reunite for various festival appearances and a hometown show for its 20th anniversary in 2008.

Eyehategod released it’s first album in 14 years with it’s self-titled effort on Anselmo’s Housecore, but sadly it would be their last with drummer LaCaze who died in August of 2013. The band has soldiered on with new drummer Aaron Hill, even when Williams was forced to miss a number of live shows in 2016 that found Anselmo and Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe filling in (Williams would receive a liver transplant later that year).

With a new album in the works, the band brings its current tour back to the Bay Area only a few months after their fall tour with NYC hardcore punk greats Cro-Mags landed at Thee Parkside in San Francisco. For this show at the Oakland Metro on Thursday, the group will be joined by several notable local bands. Bashing out its hectic, corrosive band of sludgy thrash metal for going on two decades, heavyweight Bay Area duo Black Cobra will play their first hometown set since last summer.

Founded in 2001 after former Cavity guitarist Jason Landrian relocated from his Miami home base to San Francisco, Black Cobra paired Landrian with guitarist turned drummer Rafa Martinez. Churning out a furious onslaught for a two piece, Black Cobra established a reputation as a fearsome live act. The band has been quiet since issuing its fifth album Imperium Simulacra in 2016, though Martinez has been putting in time as the bassist in the current line-up of iconic local stoner/doom trio Acid King. Oakland-based sludge-metal veterans Brainoil and Charger, a new local power trio anchored by Rancid/Operation Ivy bassist Matt Freeman that takes it cues from Motörhead and early Iron Maiden.

Eyehategod

Thursday, Feb. 28 8 p.m., $20

Oakland Metro