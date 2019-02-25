



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Another atmospheric river storm is set to roar into the Bay Area on Monday, bringing the potential for flooding, power outages and mudslides.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties from Monday afternoon through Wednesday night, as forecasters’ project up to 5-9 inches of rain in the wettest mountain locations.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the North Bay from Monday afternoon through Wednesday night.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/kXWjke4HDQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 24, 2019

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHThttps://t.co/4KPaHrByBQ pic.twitter.com/Q8MGUVZRkx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 24, 2019

A separate flash flood watch has been issued for San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties from Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. The weather service said 4 to 6 inches could fall in the Santa Cruz Mountains during that time, while 2-4 inches could fall along the coast and bay. The Santa Clara Valley could see 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Along with flood advisories, a wind advisory has been issued for higher elevations across the Bay Area, including the Diablo Range, the North Bay mountains and the Santa Cruz mountains from noon on Monday through 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected.

The potential for mudslides has residents in Sausalito particularly concerned. With four inches of rain expected to dump on the North Bay community between Monday through Wednesday, many are worried of a repeat after a hillside collapsed earlier this month from another atmospheric river event.