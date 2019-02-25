SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 71-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday afternoon, police said Monday.

The robbery was reported at 12:33 p.m. at a bank in the 2000 block of Mission Street.

The suspect walked into the bank and demanded money while simulating that he had a handgun, although no gun was seen, according to police.

A teller handed the man cash and he fled, but was found and arrested in a nearby store, police said. His name has not yet been released.

No one was injured in the robbery, according to police.