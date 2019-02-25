SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in East Palo Alto in connection with an early morning gang-related arson that left an 85-year-old grandmother dead, authorities said.

San Mateo police detectives said Fifita Tau was being held without bail at the San Mateo County Jail on murder charges. He was taken into custody after detectives tracked him to an East Palo Alto home on Friday night.

The incident began when firefighters were called to the 100 Block of S Humboldt Street in San Mateo to battle a house fire early last Tuesday morning. Crews evacuated four people from the residence and an additional two people from the detached garage, while police officers evacuated nearby homes.

Residents told firefighters that one occupant of the home — an 85-year-old woman named Susana Tonga — was accounted for. Fire crews located her inside the home and pulled her outside. She was unresponsive to medical aid and was eventually declared dead at the scene.

Through investigative leads, police learned that the fire was a targeted gang-related attack. The investigation led detectives to a home at the 2300 Block of Oakwood Drive in East Palo Alto where SWAT Team officers arrested Tau.

San Mateo Police detectives are actively working this investigation. Anyone with information on this senseless tragedy is encouraged to contact Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7650 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.