PESCADERO (CBS SF) — Search crews found a man floating unconscious and not breathing in the waters just off Pigeon Point Lighthouse in Pescadero, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at about 4:47 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies and a Coast Guard helicopter scoured an area along Highway 1 after getting a report that a man was calling for help.

They located a man about 30 yards from the shore, just south of the lighthouse.

Deputies brought the man ashore and performed CPR but they were unable to revive him.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has not identified the man yet.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was asking anyone who has information to plese call Detective Jerri Cosens at 650-363-4347 or the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.