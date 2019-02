SANTA ROSA (CBS SF / AP) — A Press Democrat newspaper carrier was killed after he was run over by his car while delivering newspapers in Santa Rosa over the weekend.

Santa Rosa Police say the man was exiting the driver’s seat while the car was in reverse.

Police Sgt. Marcus Sprague tells the newspaper officials found his body underneath the car Saturday.

Police declined to identify the man and his employer, pending notification of his family.

Troy Niday, chief operations officer of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat, confirmed the man killed was an independent contractor who had been delivering newspapers for the company on and off for the past 15 years.

The newspaper says it is not publishing the carrier’s name to allow time for family to be contacted.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.