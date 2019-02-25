OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland teachers are enlisting the help of some star power Monday in their efforts to secure a contract agreement, with both state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and onetime U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich lined up to support teachers.

At a briefing Sunday night, teachers explained why negotiations have reached a stalemate.

“I love the students here in Oakland and I am a part of Oakland, but i need my district to stand with me and keep me here in Oakland,” said teacher Katherine Gibson.

Thurmond is expected to join negotiators from both the Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Education Association Monday morning, according to Chaz Garcia, second vice president of the OEA, speaking on a live social media feed Sunday night. This will be a formal bargaining session, and Thurmond is expected to meet with both sides in the stalemate.

As for Reich, he is scheduled to be the main speaker at a 12:30 p.m. rally at Oscar Grant Plaza at the corner of 14th and Washington Streets in downtown Oakland. Reich is now is a chancellor’s professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley.

OEA leaders said they will maintain picket lines at all district schools Monday from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., and may resume picketing from 2:30 to 4 p.m. “if necessary top keep schools shut down.” Monday will be the third day of the strike.

Contract negotiations between the Oakland school district and its teachers’ union broke down on Sunday after about an hour. There had been no talks on Saturday.

OEA is asking for a 12 percent pay raise over three years. The district is offering an 8.5 percent increase over four years.

Teachers are also seeking smaller class sizes and more support staff, such as school nurses.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.