



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Following weeks of speculation over where they would play home games in 2019, the Raiders have reportedly reached an agreement with the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum Authority to play one final season before moving to Las Vegas.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the two sides are working out final details on a deal and that it could be presented to officials as soon as Friday.

The #Raiders agreement with the Coliseum Authority is for 2019, but it also includes a team option for 2020 if their Vegas stadium isn’t ready, sources say. The steps should be: Board meeting Friday or Tuesday. Then city council. Then final approval by the March league meetings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2019

The report comes nearly two weeks after the stadium authority and the team resumed discussions on a stadium deal for 2019.

Amid a lawsuit filed by the City of Oakland over the Raiders 2020 move to Las Vegas, the team had been looking at other venues as a temporary home for the upcoming season.

Oracle Park in San Francisco had been rumored as the Raiders’ temporary home in 2019, but Mayor London Breed expressed opposition, and the 49ers, who have territorial rights to San Francisco, indicated they would not waive them.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, as well as venues in San Diego and even London, have also been rumored as possible temporary homes for the Raiders.