By Hoodline

Interested in exploring the freshest new eateries and drinkeries in SoMa? From bread and dips to sushi to falafel, read on for a rundown of the newest culinary destinations to debut in this part of San Francisco.



Smokebread

1355 Market St., The Market

Smokebread is a fast-casual grab-and go lunch spot from Nick Balla, who gained fame for his vegetable-forward fare as the co-chef of Bar Tartine and Duna. Located in a kiosk at The Market in the Twitter building, Smokebread highlights Balla’s house-made dips, which make delicious use of “imperfect” produce with minor cosmetic defects.

All the dips, as well as Balla’s signature smoked potato bread, are on offer for only $4, or diners can select any three items for $10. Dip varieties include farmer’s cheese with paprika; pureed spaghetti squash with turmeric and sesame; and fermented white beans with green chili and zucchini.

Smokebread’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Taline M., who reviewed Smokebread on February 2, wrote, “The smoked potato sourdough bread smells wonderful, like bacon and bread all in one. It tastes really yummy, and is dense and fluffy in texture.”

Adam B. noted, “Another quick and tasty lunch option in the Twitter building. The dips are quite a generous size, so you’ll likely have leftovers once you get through your portion of bread.”

Smokebread is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)

Daniel’s Test Kitchen

133 Second St.

Daniel’s Test Kitchen is a weekends-only breakfast and brunch pop-up inside SoMa bar Capt. Eddie Rickenbackers.

On the rotating seasonal menu, expect to see offerings like avocado toast with eggs; beer-battered fried chicken and french fries with a side of honey; or an eggs Benedict breakfast salad with greens, pancetta, bacon, grape tomatoes and onion, all drizzled in a hollandaise dressing.

The new pop-up currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Adrian G., who reviewed Daniel’s Test Kitchen on Feb. 2, wrote, “Found this place on Yelp and it did not disappoint at all! Wish I got a picture of the delicious food, but we were just so hungry, we devoured everything super fast.”

Taryn M. noted, “I came here twice and absolutely loved the food! Daniel’s Test Kitchen should be featured on Food Network. Chef Daniel has exemplified his creativity and soul for his amazing menu and food.”

Daniel’s Test Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on weekdays.)

Sushi Ondo

1550 Howard St.

Sushi Ondo is a Japanese-Korean hybrid sushi bar headed by Min Choe (of the Mission’s Sushi Hon and the Tenderloin’s Barnzu). It’s centered on an omakase menu, which starts at $65 per person and includes both Korean and Japanese bites. Plates of nigiri such as amberjack, cured flounder and tuna belly are interspersed with Korean flavors, like marinated short-rib dumpling soup.

A sake pairing for the omakase menu is an additional $40. Diners can also order a la carte. Reservations are available online through the restaurant’s website.

The omakase joint’s current rating of 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Gaeul K., who reviewed Sushi Ondo on Feb. 2, wrote, “Had an amazing experience at Ondo. Everything was perfect! Food, service, and atmosphere. They serve Japanese omakase fusion with Korean traditional dishes.”

Sushi Ondo is open from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.

Falafelland

133 Sixth St.

Falafelland is a Mediterranean spot in the former Foodie deli space, specializing in traditional Yemeni cuisine and Mediterranean fusion fare.

“We’re a traditional but open-minded family-run restaurant, providing ancient teas, coffees and Yemeni dishes we believe you’ll fall in love with,” write the owners on the business’ new Yelp page.

Expect to see fare like lamb, chicken or vegetarian kabsa, a rice dish with Yemeni origins; falafel flakes with rice, salad and cooked veggies; falafel salad; and daily rotating housemade stews.

Falafelland’s current rating of five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Paul H., who reviewed the bistro on Feb. 2, wrote, “Excellent place! Great, authentic food. Owners were very nice and hospitable!”

Falafelland is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Blue Bottle Coffee

168 Second St.

Oakland-based specialty roastery Blue Bottle Coffee’s new SoMa location is its tenth in San Francisco. It takes over a former Subway sandwich shop between Natoma and Howard streets, which shuttered last March.

The new café ‘s interior is designed by the architects at Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, according to the business’ website, and features “textured concrete panels” and oak tables and chairs for working or lounging.

Expect to see Blue Bottle’s seasonal single-origin drip coffee, espresso drinks, pastries and viennoiserie by Mountain View-based Midwife and the Baker.

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, the coffee shop has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Kristie L. wrote, “Whoo! Blue Bottle has finally opened! I’ve been passing by for awhile and waiting for them to open. I have only been to the Blue Bottle in Palo Alto, so I was excited when one opened up near work.”

Blue Bottle Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends.