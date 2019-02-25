Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dublin, Interstate 580, Livermore, Speeding

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – A driver on Interstate Highway 580 in the East Bay managed to rack up about $1,000 in traffic fines Monday afternoon with two speeding tickets in 11 minutes, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The California Highway Patrol first stopped the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 12:30 p.m. for traveling 90-plus mph on westbound Highway 580 near Grant Line Road and the Altamont Pass, according to CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

The same car was pulled over by a different officer 11 minutes later near Greenville Road in Livermore for going 103 mph, Hahn said.

The two tickets issued by CHP to the same driver within 11 minutes. (CHP Dublin)

The CHP tells drivers to slow down after handing out speeding tickets—not to speed up, Hahn said.

The tickets probably cost the driver $400 to $500 apiece.

“That was an expensive 11 minutes,” Hahn said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s