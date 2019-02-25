LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – A driver on Interstate Highway 580 in the East Bay managed to rack up about $1,000 in traffic fines Monday afternoon with two speeding tickets in 11 minutes, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The California Highway Patrol first stopped the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 12:30 p.m. for traveling 90-plus mph on westbound Highway 580 near Grant Line Road and the Altamont Pass, according to CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

The same car was pulled over by a different officer 11 minutes later near Greenville Road in Livermore for going 103 mph, Hahn said.

The CHP tells drivers to slow down after handing out speeding tickets—not to speed up, Hahn said.

The tickets probably cost the driver $400 to $500 apiece.

“That was an expensive 11 minutes,” Hahn said.

