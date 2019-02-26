SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An atmospheric river, stalled over Northern California, has dumped more than 9 inches of rain in some areas of Sonoma County, forcing several school districts to cancel classes Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said Cazadero has received 9.27 inches of rain over the last 24 hours, triggering flooded roadways along the routes used by its buses. Officials in Cazadero’s Montgomery Elementary School District have called off classes for the day.

Meanwhile, the waters of the Russian River were rapidly rising swelled by runoff from the local hills. Forecasters predicted the river would top flood stage at 32 late Tuesday and further rise to 41.6 feet by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

With several local roads already showing signs of flooding, Guerneville and Guerneville Unified school district officials called off classes on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Sonoma County, classes were also called off at the Alexander Valley Unified School District.

Weather watchers have reported to the National Weather Service that more than 6 inches have fallen in Guerneville with 5 inches in Glen Ellen. Sebastopol, Windsor, Healdsburg and Occidental received more than 4 inches with more rain forecast for Tuesday.