SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — CHP in Marin County have issued a special traffic alert Tuesday afternoon following a fatal accident on southbound US-101 in Sausalito where a tow truck driver was struck by a passing vehicle, according to authorities.

Shortly before 3 p.m., CHP reported a severe traffic alert due to an accident with injuries on southbound US-101 north of Spencer Avenue in Sausalito that was blocking the right lanes. Authorities confirmed a short time later that the accident involved a tow truck driver who had been fatally hit by a passing vehicle.

The coroner has been called to the scene. Motorists are advised to expect delays traveling to San Francisco and to use alternate routes if possible to avoid the area. CHP said there was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.