CONCORD (CBS SF) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a Concord man and then stealing his bike, authorities announced Tuesday.

Concord Police said 21-year-old Jose Hernandez-Barajas and 19-year-old Luis Angel Mendoza were being held in the Contra Costa County Jail on murder, robbery and a weapons charge.

Investigators said police were called to the area of Clayton Rd and Detroit Ave. early in the morning of Feb. 10th on a report of a man lying on the sidewalk and with an apparent gunshot wound.

Arriving officers discovered 27-year-old Carlos Nunez of Concord lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives conducted an investigation and located surveillance camera footage from a nearby apartment complex camera that showed the suspects a block from the crime scene prior to the murder.

The investigation revealed that the victim contacted a group of persons and asked them if anyone wanted to purchase his bicycle. Two members of the group claimed that the bicycle was stolen and belonged to them.

When the victim left the area, he was followed by the two suspects who shot and killed him. The suspects then stole the bicycle and other personal property from Nunez as he lay on the sidewalk.

The suspects were identified by detectives and warrants were issued for their arrest. On February 22nd, Hernandez-Barajas and Mendoza were arrested.