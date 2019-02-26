TRUCKEE (AP) — A major winter storm has brought as much as 6 feet of snow at higher elevations to the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line.

Winds were gusting to 100 mph over ridgetops and likely to creat whiteout conditions on Tuesday.

In the Lake Tahoe area, several mountain highways have been closed because of spinouts or avalanche concerns.

Roadside rest areas in Donner were closed.

Interstate 80 was closed from one mile east of Baxter in Placer County, to the Nevada state line due to traction concerns. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

More heavy snow is expected overnight.

“Travel will be tough, and possibly impossible at times, through the Sierra with no clear break in snowfall once this begins. Expect to add potentially several hours to your travel time over Sierra passes; periods of white-out conditions are anticipated and road closures will be possible,’ warns the National Weather Service.

Snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour were expected.

Nearly 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow fell at several Lake Tahoe area ski resorts Monday night and early Tuesday and a winter storm warning was in effect for the Tahoe area through Thursday morning.

Trails and lists at some resorts were closed due to heavy snow. Travelers to the area should call ahead.

Lake Tahoe officials urged residents to clear roofs of snow and ice after falling ice ruptured a natural gas line and injured a child. Officials say the child was treated last weekend at a hospital for a leg injury after a 150-pound (68-kilogram) icicle nearly crushed him.

Here is the ski report as of Tuesday afternoon:

Alpine Meadows — 7:12a 20 new powder MG 138-180 base 8 of 100 trails, 10% open, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Bear Mountain — 8:58a MG 44-60 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 17 miles, 198 acres, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Bear Valley — 5:23a 10 new powder MG 141-141 base 47 of 67 trails, 70% open, 1200 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Boreal — 11:45a 30 new powder MG 333-333 base 19 of 33 trails 58% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p

China Peak — 6:29a MG 50-70 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Diamond Peak — 8:17a 15 new powder MG 80-104 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Dodge Ridge — 6:12a 4 new packed powder MG 95-105 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Donner Ski Ranch — 9:32a packed powder MG 140-180 base 45 of 53 trails 100% open, 450 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Heavenly — 5:12a 8 new MG 103-138 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 8 miles, 4800 acres, 27 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Homewood — 6:48a 20 new packed powder MG 61-151 base 62 of 67 trails 93% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

June — 9:34a packed powder MG 72-102 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 500 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p

Kirkwood — 5:10a 15 new powder MG 130-164 base 84 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Mammoth — 7:13a MG 150-225 base 148 of 154 trails 96% open, 3500 acres, 5 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mountain High — 6:28a MG 28-48 base 43 of 59 trails 73% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details

Mt Rose — 7:27a MG 126-162 base 49 of 65 trails 75% open, 1000 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Mt Shasta — Reopen 2/27 10 new MG 44-111 base 32 of 32 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 10a-7p Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 10a-4p

Northstar — 5:23a 20 new packed powder MG 79-145 base 98 of 100 trails 98% open, 2804 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Sierra at Tahoe — 6:53a 9 new powder MG 117-175 base 42 of 46 trails, 91% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Snow Summit — 8:58a MG 44-60 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Soda Springs — Reopen 2/28 MG 333-333 base Mon Thu/Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 10a-4p Open Thu-Mon

Squaw Valley — 7:06a 22 new powder MG 130-200 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Sugar Bowl — 7:04a 28 new powder MG 132-200 base 80 of 103 trails, 76% open, 1500 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Tahoe Donner — 5:52a 14-16 new powder MG 135-145 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open, 100 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — 8:08a 1 new MG 75-90 base 1717 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p

Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

