SANTA CLARA (CBS SF / AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have added former NFL receivers Wes Welker and Miles Austin as assistant coaches.

The 49ers announced several staff moves Wednesday highlighted by Welker’s addition as receivers coach and Austin’s as an offensive quality control coach.

Welker had 903 catches in 12 seasons in the NFL and spent the past two years as an assistant for Houston. Austin had 362 receptions in 10 seasons and has been a scouting intern in Dallas since his retirement.

The 49ers also hired Shane Day as quarterbacks coach, Zach Yenser as assistant offensive line coach, Bobby Slowik as an offensive assistant and Brian Fleury as defensive quality control coach. San Francisco also promoted Daniel Bullocks from assistant defensive backs coach to safeties coach.

The team also hired Ben Peterson as the head of player health and performance, Dustin Perry as strength and conditioning coach, and Shea Thompson, Aaron Hill and Mike Nicolini as assistant strength coaches.

