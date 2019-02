SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Firefighters quickly doused a small fire at the Anchor Brewing Co. building in San Francisco on Wednesday morning before it had a chance to do any major damage.

Fire crews responded to the call about the fire around 9 a.m. and were able to put it out and clear the area by 9:16 a.m., according to fire department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The single-alarm fire did a minimal amount of damage to a single room in the building at 1705 Mariposa St. and no one was injured, Baxter said.

“And no, we didn’t use beer to put it out,” Baxter said.

All the employees have been allowed back into the building and all roads in the area are open.

“Everything should be back to normal,” Baxter said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.