



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose City Council voted Tuesday to allow homeless individuals to sleep in vehicles at public and private areas designated for “safe parking” throughout the city.

The lots will be open for 15 hours between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each night, and will include restrooms, water and trash disposal. The ordinance addresses problems caused by illegal parking and sleeping arrangements, such as resident complaints over noise and loitering.

Safe parking sites will be hosted at gyms, places of worship, libraries and community centers, according to city officials. The move aims to serve more than 4,350 homeless individuals without shelter space in the city.

Property owners will be able to register for safe parking designations and city staff will conduct a preliminary inspection followed by an evaluation of the program.

Funding for the program was approved in March 2018, when Mayor Sam Liccardo allocated $3 million toward multiple strategies to end homelessness, including safe parking.

While independent nonprofits and specific city buildings have taken it upon themselves to allow safe parking in recent years, Tuesday’s decision will formally open up dozens of other sites.

