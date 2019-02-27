Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Flooded roadways, power outages and a widespread evacuation order along the rain-swollen Russian River triggered school closings across Sonoma County on Wednesday.
In total, 15 school districts and three individual schools were closed Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.
Here is a list of the closed schools and school districts:
- Horicon school district
- Sebastopol Union school district
- West Sonoma County Union school district
- Twin Hills school district
- Alexander Valley Union school district
- Cloverdale Unified school district
- Forestville Union school district
- Guerneville school district
- Geyserville Unified school district
- Healdsburg Unified school district
- Montgomery Elementary school district
- Oak Grove Union school district
- West Side Union school district
- The REACH and Village charter schools
- Rancho Cotate High School