OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART is reporting a disabled train in the area of the Fruitvale station in Oakland has been cleared Thursday morning after causing major delays in the East Bay.

The transit agency initially issued an advisory at 11:01 a.m. about the problem, which is affecting trains on the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City lines.

The agency posted on it’s Twitter account that the disabled train was causing a major delay in those directions about 10 minutes later.

At about 11:20 a.m., BART tweeted that the train had been cleared and service was recovering.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

