OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART is reporting a disabled train in the area of the Fruitvale station in Oakland has been cleared Thursday morning after causing major delays in the East Bay.

The transit agency initially issued an advisory at 11:01 a.m. about the problem, which is affecting trains on the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City lines.

The agency posted on it’s Twitter account that the disabled train was causing a major delay in those directions about 10 minutes later.

Major delay at FTVL in DUBL, WARM, RICH and DALY dirs due to a disabled train. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 28, 2019

At about 11:20 a.m., BART tweeted that the train had been cleared and service was recovering.

BART recovering: 20 min delay at FTVL in DUBL, WARM, RICH and DALY dirs due to an earlier disabled train. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 28, 2019

No other information about the incident was immediately available.