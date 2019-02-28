HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A Half Moon Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman about nine months ago, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Andres Campos, 43, was arrested last Thursday following an investigation into an alleged rape on May 30, 2018.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim, whose name is being kept confidential, came to the sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay on May 31, 2018 and reported the offense.

Campos allegedly got the woman drunk, and when she was unable to care for herself, he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Campos has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape by force or fear, two counts of assault with the intent to commit sodomy, residential burglary and rape of a drugged victim.

Bail for Campos has been set at $2.4 million.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone who had contact with Campos to contact Detective Gaby Chaghouri at (650) 363-4060 or at gchaghouri@smcgov.org or Detective Sgt. Joe Cang at (650) 363-4008 or jcang@smcgov.org.