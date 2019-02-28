Oakland Strike:Latest on Oakland teachers strike, survival guide for parents and more
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 7pm
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMMom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Injuries, Oakland, Shooting
Police Cruiser. (Oakland Police Dept. Photo)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that left four people hospitalized early Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Shortly after 5 p.m., dispatchers received reports of a shooting on the 9700 block of Edes Avenue. Police said officers responded and found four victims with gunshot wounds.

Medics also responded and treated the victims and all four were taken to a hospital. There was no word on the seriousness of their injuries so far.

Police said officers are still investigating the shooting and no other details are available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s