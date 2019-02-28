OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that left four people hospitalized early Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Shortly after 5 p.m., dispatchers received reports of a shooting on the 9700 block of Edes Avenue. Police said officers responded and found four victims with gunshot wounds.

Medics also responded and treated the victims and all four were taken to a hospital. There was no word on the seriousness of their injuries so far.

Police said officers are still investigating the shooting and no other details are available.