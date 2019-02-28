



MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View have released a sketch of a man who assaulted a woman along a trail earlier this week, leaving her seriously hurt.

The victim, a visitor from Massachusetts, was pushed into the bushes and punched repeatedly in the face around 10 p.m. Monday on the Stevens Creek Trail, police said. She was able to fend off her attacker after two people walking the trail spotted the man and shouted at him.

The man in the sketch is believed to be a black adult male between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall speaking with some sort of Caribbean accent.

The man tried to strike a conversation with the woman before the assault and said that his name was “Jerry.” He was last seen wearing a gray Golden State Warriors sweatshirt.

Police said the attacker may have bite marks on either a hand or a forearm from the victim who bit him as she escaped.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch was urged to contact Detective Robert Medina at robert.medina@mountainview.gov.