GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – While the Russian River in Sonoma County has crested, thousands of structures remain inundated Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, the river at Guerneville crested at 45.38 feet late Thursday night. As of 4 a.m., the river was at 44.8 feet, still more than 12 feet above the flood stage of 32 feet.
Floodwaters are not expected to recede below flood stage until late Thursday night.
The town of Guerneville remained cut off to vehicles Thursday, as roads to the community remain flooded.
While an evacuation order was issued for nearly 4,000 people who live in communities by the river, many stayed behind.
According to the Sonoma County sheriff, dispatchers reported a “quiet night” in the flood zone and that there were no calls for rescues in Guerneville overnight.
