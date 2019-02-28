GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – While the Russian River in Sonoma County has crested, thousands of structures remain inundated Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, the river at Guerneville crested at 45.38 feet late Thursday night. As of 4 a.m., the river was at 44.8 feet, still more than 12 feet above the flood stage of 32 feet.

Update on the Russian River at Guerneville. River crested overnight with a preliminary height of 45.38 ft. Major flooding continues this morning. River will slowly recede through the day. #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/stBxWk6Eot — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 28, 2019

Floodwaters are not expected to recede below flood stage until late Thursday night.

The town of Guerneville remained cut off to vehicles Thursday, as roads to the community remain flooded.

While an evacuation order was issued for nearly 4,000 people who live in communities by the river, many stayed behind.

According to the Sonoma County sheriff, dispatchers reported a “quiet night” in the flood zone and that there were no calls for rescues in Guerneville overnight.

911 operators for Sonoma County report that it was a quiet night in flood area. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) February 28, 2019

Fire Department in Guerneville reported really slow night, no calls for rescues, water going down. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) February 28, 2019

More details to come.