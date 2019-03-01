



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / CBS News) – San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was seen in a confrontation with his wife that resulted in her falling out of a chair and onto the ground in an incident caught on video Friday.

The video, published by TMZ Sports, was shot by an eyewitness who saw the couple in a public park.

In the video, Baer is seen forcibly grabbing something from the hand of his wife, Pam, as she tumbles to the ground and screams. It then shows others in the park yelling back and forth. Baer appears to yell, “Stop, Pam. Stop.”

The San Francisco Police Department said they are “looking into alleged the incident.”

Baer spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle shortly after the video surfaced.

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member & she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument,” he told the newspaper. “The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing.”

Pam Baer responded to TMZ, saying “We were having a family fight about someone in my family and that’s it.”

The Giants and Baer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

Major League Baseball issued a statement, saying it was “aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts.” The league also said it would have no further comment on the matter “until this process is completed.”

Baer is part of the local ownership group who purchased the Giants in 1992, as the team looked to possibly move out of the Bay Area.

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.